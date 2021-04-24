Soccer: F Marinos thrash Yokohama FC in derby, extend unbeaten run

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos extended their unbeaten run to nine games by hammering Yokohama FC 5-0 at home in Saturday's J-League first-division Yokohama derby. F Marinos, whose only loss this year came on their first day of the season to reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale, had little trouble dispatching the visitors, who have yet to win this season, at Nissan Stadium. Marcos Junior scored from the spot in the 29th minute before Ado Onaiwu, who won the penalty, tapped in a rebound from a corner five minutes later as the home side knocked the ball around with ease against some loose defending from Yok...