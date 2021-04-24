U.S., Japan, France astronauts arrive at ISS in SpaceX ship

Newsfrom Japan

The commercially developed SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon ship carrying a group of four astronauts from the United States, Japan and France successfully docked with the International Space Station on Saturday following its liftoff from NASA's space center a day earlier. Two NASA astronauts -- Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur -- along with Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency will begin an approximate six-month mission at the orbiting laboratory. The new crew arrived after a roughly 23 and a half hour trip, bringing the number of as...