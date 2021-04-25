3rd COVID-19 emergency launched in Tokyo, Osaka area amid virus surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tougher measures against the novel coronavirus were introduced in Tokyo and the western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Sunday under a third state of emergency amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Under the new restrictions, operators of restaurants serving alcohol and movie theaters are required to close temporarily and sports events will be held without spectators. The emergency declaration will be effective for 17 days through May 11 in a bid to curb infections during the upcoming Golden Week holidays from late April to early May. While the state of emergency...