Baseball: Ohtani homers, makes outfield debut in loss for Angels

Shohei Ohtani belted his sixth home run of the season Saturday with a towering shot over center field, but it was a rare highlight for the Los Angeles Angels in a 16-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Ohtani also made his first major league appearance as an outfielder in the blowout loss, with manager Joe Maddon inserting the designated hitter into left field after left fielder Anthony Bemboom took the mound in the eighth inning. The Japanese two-way star went long off a 92 miles (148 kilometers) per hour sinker from lefty Kent Emanuel in the third inning of the American League clash at Houston's M...