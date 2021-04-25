ANA to use plastic-free meal trays on int'l flights from August

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. has said it will replace plastic trays for economy class meals on international flights with items made from an eco-friendly material from August in a bid to improve sustainability. ANA said it will be the first airline in Japan to introduce meal trays made from biodegradable materials, and expects the replacement to cut its plastic waste by 317 tons a year, equivalent to 30 percent of the total plastic it disposed of in the business year to March 2020. "Restrictions on plastic use have been strengthening mainly in Europe, and we want to accelerate our preparations by ta...