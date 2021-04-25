Soccer: Shonan salvage 1-1 draw with S-Pulse on Wellington equalizer

Newsfrom Japan

Shonan Bellmare snatched a 1-1 draw away to Shimizu S-Pulse on Sunday after substitute Wellington headed home the equalizer in the dying minutes of their J-League first-division clash. Making his first appearance since returning to the J-League with Bin Ukishima's Bellmare side, the 33-year-old forward rocketed a header into the net off a cross from Shunya Mori in the 88th minute at IAI Stadium. "I'm really happy to be back in the J-League and playing once again for Bellmare after such a long time," said Wellington, who last played for the Kanagawa Prefecture club in 2014. The journeyman, whos...