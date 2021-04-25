Baseball: Sands blasts decisive homer as Tigers beat BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Former Dodger Jerry Sands delivered the big blow for the Hanshin Tigers as they beat the DeNA BayStars in a 7-5 Central League slugfest on Sunday. Sands broke a 5-5, seventh inning tie with a two-out two-run home run over Koshien Stadium's center-field fence. Sands walked, reached on an error, and scored twice in four plate appearances as the league-leading Tigers overcame a tough fight from the last-place BayStars. "In that seventh inning, we did good getting guys into scoring positions," Sands said of the situation after teammate Yusuke Oyama tied the game with a sacrifice fly. "I just wante...