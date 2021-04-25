16th anniversary of deadly derailment in Amagasaki commemorated

Newsfrom Japan

Bereaved family members and railway officials offered prayers Sunday for 107 victims of a train derailment 16 years ago in the western Japan city of Amagasaki, with a memorial service canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. A moment of silence was observed at a memorial built at the accident site for mourners to pray for the dead at 9:18 a.m., the exact moment the crash occurred 16 years ago. "We will make a tireless effort for safe train operations, with remorse engraved in our hearts," West Japan Railway Co. President Kazuaki Hasegawa said, as he laid flowers at the facility. A memorial se...