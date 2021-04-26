Tokyo stocks open lower after start of latest COVID-19 emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after tougher restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in Japan were imposed the previous day through the declaration of a third state of emergency. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 84.66 points, or 0.29 percent, from Friday to 28,935.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.05 point, or 0.00 percent, at 1,914.93. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 107...