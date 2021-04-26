Baseball: Ohtani leads Angels to victory with clutch home run

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani delivered a clutch eighth-inning home run Sunday to spur the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros. The two-way star led off the eighth against right-hander Luis Garcia (0-2) with a shot that flew 440 feet (134 meters) over right center field and gave the Angels a 3-2 lead in the American League battle at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The homer, his seventh of the season, gave Ohtani long bombs in back-to-back games and helped the Angels avenge a 16-2 loss to Houston the previous day. "With the game tied, I was just thinking about getting on base. I'm glad it flew...