Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm semiconductor-related shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning on solid gains in some chip-related issues tracking advances in U.S. counterparts, but the upside was capped a day after tougher restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in Japan were imposed. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 74.73 points, or 0.26 percent, from Friday to 29,095.36. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.24 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,918.22. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation, and iron and steel issues.