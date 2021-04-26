Soccer: Ito scores for Genk in Belgian Cup final victory

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Junya Ito opened the scoring Sunday to help Genk to a 2-1 triumph over Standard Liege in the Belgian Cup final. The Samurai Blue speedster netted in the 48th minute at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, sprinting onto a through ball from Theo Bongonda at the left of the box and angling a shot past Standard Liege keeper Arnaud Bodart. Bongonda doubled the lead for Genk in the 80th minute and Jackson Muleka pulled a goal back for Standard Liege four minutes later. With the result, Genk captured their first Belgian Cup in eight years and their fifth overall. The 28-year-old Ito score...