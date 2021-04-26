Rush of commuters seen despite 3rd coronavirus state of emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Crowds of commuters were seen Monday morning in areas under the third coronavirus state of emergency despite the government's calls on companies to implement remote working to curb the spread of the virus. In Tokyo, which was placed under the state of emergency on Sunday along with the western Japan prefectures of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo, commuters wearing face masks filled the crosswalks at the Marunouchi major business district. "It is impossible for me to not come to office because I work as a receptionist at a company," said a 53-year-old woman who commuted from Yokohama in Tokyo's neighbor...