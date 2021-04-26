BOJ begins 2-day meeting with economy under 3rd virus emergency

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting on Monday to examine the health of the economy as a resurgence of coronavirus cases has led to a third state of emergency for city areas including Tokyo and Osaka. The BOJ is widely expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged, a month after tweaking its policy tools to brace for protracted easing to support the economy and accelerate inflation toward its elusive 2 percent target. Japan has lagged behind the United States and European countries such as Britain in the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and is scrambling to curb rising coronavirus ca...