NTT, Fujitsu tie up over next-generation networks beyond 5G

Newsfrom Japan

Telecom giants Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and Fujitsu Ltd. said Monday they have formed a business partnership to advance the development of next-generation networks beyond 5G and gain a competitive edge. NTT Electronics Corp., an NTT subsidiary, will acquire a 66.6 percent stake in Fujitsu Advanced Technologies Ltd. from parent Fujitsu on June 1. NTT is aiming to create communications infrastructure by using cutting-edge technologies, such as photonics, under an initiative called IOWN, or Innovative Optical and Wireless Network. Last year, NTT formed a capital and business alliance ...