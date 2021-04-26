Mitsui Chemicals to boost polyurethane material output in S. Korea

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.'s South Korean venture will increase the production of raw materials for polyurethane in anticipation of growing demand in the country. Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, a joint venture between the Tokyo-based company and Kumho Petrochemical Co., will invest 40 billion yen ($370 million), to raise the annual production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) at its plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, from 410,000 tons to 610,000 tons. The construction of a new production facility is scheduled to be completed in September 2023 with the aim of starting operations in January 2024,...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia