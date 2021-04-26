Toyota to make software engineer hires 50% of technical staff intake

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. will increase its software engineer intake to around 40 to 50 percent of all technical hires from spring next year as it looks to supercharge the development of autonomous and other next-generation vehicles, company officials said Monday. The move to increase its software engineer intake from the current 20 percent comes after Toyota hired about 300 new university graduate or graduate degree-holding engineers, mostly with backgrounds in mechanical engineering, to work from this spring. The Japanese automaker has said it wishes to strengthen its software development capabilit...