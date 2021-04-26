Tokyo stocks end higher on hopes of solid Japan corporate earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo shares ended higher in mostly directionless trading Monday, underpinned by expectations of solid earnings reports from major Japanese companies to be released in the upcoming days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 105.60 points, or 0.36 percent, from Friday at 29,126.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.17 points, or 0.17 percent, higher at 1,918.15. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation, and iron and steel issues.