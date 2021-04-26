Gov't warns Line over insufficient data protection

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government ordered messaging app provider Line Corp. on Monday to take measures to properly protect customers' information after such data were found accessible by a Chinese affiliate without user consent. The administrative guidance was issued as the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry judged the app operator failed to provide a sufficient surveillance system to protect the "secrets of communications" as required by law. The move came after Line, used by over 86 million of Japan's some 126 million people, said last month that users' personal information had been accessib...