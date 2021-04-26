Singaporean activist fund asks Toshiba to conduct strategic review

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore-based activist fund 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. said Monday it has requested Toshiba Corp. to conduct a comprehensive review of its business strategy to enhance corporate value following a buyout plan from a British private equity firm. In an open letter, the fund, which holds a 7.2 percent stake in Toshiba, suggested the Japanese manufacturer "invite and encourage participation by private equity firms and strategic acquirers alike by informing such parties that their interest is welcome and Toshiba is willing to objectively consider all forms of ownership." The Japanese company...