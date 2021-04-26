HK, Singapore to resume quarantine-free travel in late May

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong and Singapore will launch a quarantine-free "air travel bubble" on May 26 following its postponement late last year, as the coronavirus situation has since stabilized, the two governments said Monday. The arrangement was postponed just before its planned launch in late November as virus cases had increased in Hong Kong, but both Hong Kong and Singapore have recently managed to keep community transmissions under control. "I am happy that Hong Kong got the COVID-19 situation under control. It has been a long few months, but the conditions are now ripe again to relaunch the ATB," Hong K...