JAL projects smaller net loss for FY 2020 on cost-cutting efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. on Monday narrowed down its net loss for the fiscal year that ended in March, saying it now expects a net loss of 287 billion yen ($2.7 billion) against an earlier estimate of 300 billion yen helped by cost-cutting efforts. JAL, even as it continues to struggle with its core passenger operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, attributed its smaller net loss to curbs in fuel and other costs due to a decrease in flights amid the virus outbreak, as well as to reduced labor costs. JAL also raised its forecast for sales from 460 billion yen to 481 billion yen in the reporting y...