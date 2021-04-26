ANA eyes FY 2050 to bring CO2 emissions to net zero

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Monday it has set a goal of bringing carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by fiscal 2050 by increasing the use of fuels derived from waste oil and other non-fossil sources and flying fuel-efficient aircraft. The new plan by ANA, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., is a step up from the airline's previous target of halving CO2 emissions from fiscal 2005 levels by fiscal 2050, putting the firm on par with Japan Airlines Co., which is also aiming for net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. The airline industry is being pressed to reduce aircraft CO2 emissions, which are greater t...