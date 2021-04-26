Japan's Asakawa to run for re-election as ADB chief

Newsfrom Japan

Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa will run for re-election for a five-year term starting in November, the Manila-based organization said Monday, with the next chief tasked with supporting the region's developing economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Asakawa, a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs who took office in January last year to serve the remaining term of his predecessor, is most likely to win, according to sources close to the ADB. "If re-elected, I commit to strengthening the ADB's focus on supporting developing member countries' recov...