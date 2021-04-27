Explosion reported at cement factory near Tokyo, no one hurt

Newsfrom Japan

An explosion is believed to have occurred Monday night at a factory of Taiheiyo Cement Corp. near Tokyo, causing a car to catch fire in a parking lot about 50 meters way, firefighters said. An official of the cement company said an off-grid power system on the premises of the factory in Hidaka, Saitama Prefecture, is likely to have exploded. Around 20 workers were at the factory, but so far there have been no reports of injuries. A local fire department received an emergency call at around 10 p.m. Monday reporting the sound of a blast and a passenger car on fire. Following the explosion, a for...