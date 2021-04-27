Apple to invest over $430 billion, create 20,000 U.S. jobs in 5 years

Newsfrom Japan

Apple Inc. said Monday it will invest more than $430 billion and create 20,000 new jobs in the next five years to support innovation in the United States. The new spending commitment tops its earlier five-year goal of $350 billion announced in 2018, Apple said, adding that the expanded investment will be used in fields such as artificial intelligence and 5G networks. "At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a pres...