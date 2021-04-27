Nikkei flat in early trade after Wall Street finishes mixed

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index was almost flat in early Tuesday trading, struggling for a clear direction after U.S. shares ended mixed overnight with rallies in technology issues offset by concerns about upcoming earnings reports. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 6.33 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 29,119.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.61 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,910.54. Decliners were led by real estate and precision instrument issues, while marine and air transportation issues le...