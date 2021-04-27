Baseball: Ohtani makes history in 2nd two-way appearance of season

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned another spot in Major League Baseball's history books in Monday's game against the Texas Rangers, becoming the first player in 100 years to make a start as a pitcher while leading the majors in home runs. The 26-year-old Japanese, who is pitching and hitting second, is tied for the major-league lead with seven homers. The last time an MLB home run leader started a game as a pitcher was when Babe Ruth took the mound for the New York Yankees on June 13, 1921, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. When Ruth started that game during the 1921 sea...