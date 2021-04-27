Japan remains country where U.S. citizens should "reconsider travel"

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will remain a destination to which U.S. citizens should "reconsider travel," the U.S. State Department said Monday based on its latest travel advisory assessment amid the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement to keep the Asian country at the level three warning came after the department said earlier this month that it will start updating travel advisories. It said the revised guidance will put approximately 80 percent of countries worldwide on the highest level of four, which advises citizens not to travel to those locations. As of Monday, about 150 countries are subject to the level fo...