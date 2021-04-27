Still-edible food waste in Japan decreases in FY 2018

Newsfrom Japan

Japan discarded an estimated 6 million tons of still-edible food in fiscal 2018, down 120,000 tons from the previous year amid growing public awareness of the need to reduce food waste, government data showed Tuesday. It was the lowest figure since comparable data became available in fiscal 2012 and came as the government continues to urge businesses and households to cut food waste to realize the goal of halving the amount from fiscal 2000 to 4.89 million tons by fiscal 2030. Japan's fiscal year begins in April. The Environment Ministry attributed the drop to a "greater awareness" among house...