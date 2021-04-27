Tokyo stocks fall slightly in morning amid coronavirus concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Tuesday morning after struggling for a clear direction as concerns continued about higher coronavirus infections in Japan and investors focused on domestic earnings reports. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 79.23 points, or 0.27 percent, from Monday to 29,047.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.84 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,909.31. Decliners included precision instrument, real estate and service issues.