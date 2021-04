Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday kept its monetary policy unchanged amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country despite giving a slightly more upbeat economic growth outlook. In its outlook report released after a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ cut its projection for core consumer prices for fiscal 2021 starting this month and indicated that its 2 percent inflation target will still be unattainable in fiscal 2023 when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's current term ends.