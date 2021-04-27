Menicon group forms Shanghai unit for animal medical care business

Newsfrom Japan

Meni-one Co., a group company of major Japanese contact lens maker Menicon Co., has set up a local subsidiary in Shanghai to expand its mainstay animal medical care business in China. The wholly owned unit, Meni-one China Co., was launched last month to respond to growing demand for pet-related goods and services 10 years after Meni-one entered the Chinese market, according to Nagoya-based Menicon. Meni-one, also based in the central Japan city, has been selling animal ophthalmic devices and nutritional supplements in Japan and abroad since its establishment in 2003. The newly formed unit will...