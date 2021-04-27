Tokyo stocks fall on continued concerns over coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday as concerns remained about increasing coronavirus infections in Japan while investors awaited domestic earnings reports. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 134.34 points, or 0.46 percent, from Monday at 28,991.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.60 points, or 0.76 percent, lower at 1,903.55. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, real estate and precision instrument issues.