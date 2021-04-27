5 Japanese automakers to jointly develop vehicle communications devices

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Toyota Motor Corp. and four other Japanese automakers said Tuesday they will jointly develop vehicle communications devices and promote the common use of communications systems in a bid to cut development costs and provide connected services in a timely manner. Based on the vehicle communications technologies developed by Toyota, Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp., Subaru Corp. and Toyota's minicar-making subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. will combine their efforts to build common communications devices and systems for next-generation connected cars, they said in a statement. Automakers have so...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News