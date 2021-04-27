5 Japanese automakers to jointly develop vehicle communications devices

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and four other Japanese automakers said Tuesday they will jointly develop vehicle communications devices and promote the common use of communications systems in a bid to cut development costs and provide connected services in a timely manner. Based on the vehicle communications technologies developed by Toyota, Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp., Subaru Corp. and Toyota's minicar-making subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. will combine their efforts to build common communications devices and systems for next-generation connected cars, they said in a statement. Automakers have so...