Nomura Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it posted a loss of 245.7 billion yen ($2.3 billion) from a trade with a "U.S. client," believed to be investment firm Archegos Capital Management, in the business year ended in March. The Japanese company said the loss from the U.S. transaction will further dent its profit by 62 billion yen in the year through March 2022.