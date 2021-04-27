Australia suspends direct flights from India amid virus surge

Newsfrom Japan

Australia will temporarily suspend the arrival of direct flights from India until May 15 in the wake of a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Tuesday. Morrison said Australia will also send medical equipment, including 500 ventilators, to India as the country recorded over 350,000 new cases Monday. Australia joins other countries such as Singapore and Malaysia in placing restrictions on arrivals from the virus-stricken country. India reported a cumulative total of over 17 million cases and over 195,000 deaths, according to the Wo...