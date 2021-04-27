Basketball: Hachimura returns from injury in loss for Wizards

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura returned for the Washington Wizards on Monday after missing four games with a sore left knee, contributing 13 points and six rebounds in a 146-143 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The second-year forward played 32 minutes at Washington's Capital One Arena as head coach Scott Brooks reinserted him into the starting lineup. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Wizards, who sit 10th in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 27-34 record as they battle for a place in the playoff play-in tournament. "The team had been winning while I was out, so I wanted to make s...