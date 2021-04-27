JR Central reports 1st annual red ink since its founding in 1987

Newsfrom Japan

Central Japan Railway Co. on Tuesday reported its first annual red ink since its founding in 1987 in the business year ended in March, as travel demand fell sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. JR Central logged a net loss of 201.55 billion yen ($1.9 billion), a reversal from a profit of 397.88 billion yen in the previous year. Operating losses stood at 184.75 billion yen, on revenue of 823.52 billion yen, down 55.4 percent from a year earlier. The railway operator in central Japan said its revenue from the shinkansen bullet train services linking Tokyo and Osaka, the company's cash cow, p...