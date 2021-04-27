Japan public-private fund exposed to potential losses in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese public-private fund has invested 17.7 billion yen ($163.3 million) in infrastructure projects in Myanmar without protecting itself against losses that could result from political risks, sources knowledgeable about the projects said Tuesday. Many ongoing infrastructure projects have been suspended in the Southeast Asian country since the military ousted an elected government in a coup in February. The investments of Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp. for Transport & Urban Development in the country equal slightly less than 20 percent of its total assets. The entity has no...