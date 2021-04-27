Unicharm unveils see-through face masks to aid the deaf amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's largest mask maker Unicharm Corp. launched on Tuesday see-through face masks created particularly to enable better communication with deaf people during the coronavirus pandemic. The washable masks are made of a transparent film that allows the lower face to be seen, thereby making lip-reading possible for the deaf and hard of hearing and allowing the user's facial expressions to be seen. Unicharm said the masks were made in response to concerns by people with hearing and speech impediments who have struggled to communicate during the pandemic as typical face masks hinder their ability...