Baseball: Ono gets first win as Dragons hold off Tigers

Yudai Ono threw eight innings of two-hit, one-run ball and earned his first win of the season Tuesday as the Chunichi Dragons came back to beat the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers 2-1. Takuya Kinoshita broke the tie with one out in the bottom of the seventh at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, scoring Shuhei Takahashi from second with a single to left field off Tigers starter Yuki Nishi (3-2). Veteran left-hander Ono (1-2) threw 115 pitches in the series opener, striking out six while surrendering a pair of walks. He allowed Hanshin to take the lead with two out in the top of the second when excitin...