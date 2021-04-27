FOCUS: China beset by Chinese-born woman's Oscar win amid sensitive timing

Newsfrom Japan

China has celebrated Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao's becoming the first nonwhite, female best director Oscar winner, but her historic success may be an irritant to the Communist Party accused by the Western countries of violating human rights and stifling democracy. On Sunday, the road movie "Nomadland" won best picture at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles and Zhao became the first Asian woman to scoop the best director prize, at a time when tensions between China and its rivals such as the United States have been escalating. Although overseas media have reported the leadership of Pre...