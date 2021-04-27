China's spokesman draws flak for using ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a "ukiyo-e" painting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water at the Fukushima power plant. On Monday, Zhao Lijian posted his Twitter account a collage picture of a piece in the popular "Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji" series painted by the ukiyo-e master during the Edo Period (1603-1868), irking Japanese government officials. "If Katsushika Hokusai, the original author is still alive today, he would also be very concerned about #JapanNuclearWat...
