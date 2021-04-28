Money row tied to Japan princess's boyfriend may end in settlement

Newsfrom Japan

The former fiance of the mother of Princess Mako's boyfriend said Tuesday he wants to enter negotiations on a settlement payment, offered earlier this month by the boyfriend, to end a long-running dispute. The planned marriage between the princess, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and Kei Komuro has been postponed for over two years following media reports of the dispute involving 4 million yen ($36,900) the former fiance claims the mother owes him. "I've heard that (Komuro's mother) has been hospitalized for a long time as she has not been feeling well. I would like to hear from her as...