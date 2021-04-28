Developing Asia growth to rebound to 7.3% in 2021 amid pandemic: ADB

Newsfrom Japan

The Asian Development Bank said Wednesday that economic growth in developing and newly industrialized Asian economies will rebound to 7.3 percent in 2021 despite the continued shocks of the coronavirus pandemic. In its Asian Development Outlook 2021 report, the Manila-based multilateral bank expressed optimism that growth in "developing Asia" -- a grouping of 45 economies which excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- will be supported by a healthy global recovery and progress on the rollout of vaccines. "Assuming that renewed COVID-19 outbreaks are brought under control, domestic demand a...