Tokyo stocks open mixed on weaker yen, COVID-19 variants concerns

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as buying on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar was offset by selling on continued concerns over a growing number of infection cases of coronavirus variants in Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 38.34 points, or 0.13 percent, from Tuesday to 28,953.55. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,907.52. Decliners were led by marine transportation and land transportation issues, while securities house and bank issues led the gainers....