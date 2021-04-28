Americans suspected of helping Ghosn flee to face trial from June 14

Newsfrom Japan

Two American men will stand trial from June 14 on charges of aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn to flee Japan and escape his own trial in 2019, according to the Tokyo District Court. Michael Taylor, 60, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter, 28, helped Ghosn, 67, jump bail, despite knowing that the former auto titan was prohibited from traveling overseas based on his bail conditions, according to the indictment by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. The two admitted to aiding Ghosn in his escape and said they had been approached by Ghosn's wife Carole, 54, accordi...