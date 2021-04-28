Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weaker yen, upbeat earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, as a weaker yen and recent solid earnings reports supported exporters and blue chips. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 110.45 points, or 0.38 percent, from Tuesday to 29,102.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.36 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,911.91. Gainers were led by electric appliance, transportation equipment and securities house issues.