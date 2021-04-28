Baseball: Maeda takes loss, Twins lose 4th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda gave up three homers in taking his second loss of the season as the slumping Minnesota Twins were beaten 7-4 by the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. Maeda (1-2) was charged with five runs, including two homers by Franmil Reyes and a homer and an RBI double by Jose Ramirez, in 5-2/3 innings at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and was unable to help the Twins from losing four straight games and 13 of their last 15. Maeda allowed eight hits -- three of them doubles -- and no walks while striking out three, his ERA jumping to 6.56 after five starts and fourth on...